Leonardo Bonucci’s presence on the field for Juventus was notably sparse in the previous season, leading to the belief that the club can currently manage without him. The Azzurri star appears to be feeling the effects of advancing age, while Juve has found success under the captaincy of Danilo.

Consequently, Bonucci’s position within the team is no longer guaranteed, and it is unlikely that the club will offer him a contract extension beyond the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Juventus is now focused on making new plans and restructuring for the future, with Bonucci seemingly not featuring prominently in those plans. As a result, the defender might depart the club before his current contract expires.

In a surprising development, Calciomercato reports that Newcastle United has expressed interest in acquiring the services of the Euro 2020 winner. The Premier League club is reportedly seeking experienced players and is evaluating whether Bonucci’s veteran presence could enhance their squad with valuable experience.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been a good servant to this club, but he will not be one of our own forever, so we need to make plans for the future without him.

If Newcastle is serious and he wants to join them, we should make it happen easily, even if it means not collecting a transfer fee.