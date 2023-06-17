Newcastle United is showing strong interest in acquiring Adrien Rabiot for their squad during the current transfer window, as the French midfielder’s contract with Juventus nears its expiration.

With less than 20 days remaining on his contract, Juventus faces a race against time to convince Rabiot to extend his stay before he becomes a free agent. The club’s delay in offering him a new deal, particularly as he entered his final season, has made it increasingly difficult for them to retain his services.

According to Tuttojuve, there is a possibility that Rabiot could be lost to at least one Premier League club, with Newcastle United currently leading the race. Newcastle has recently secured a return to the Champions League and views Rabiot as an excellent addition to their squad, bringing valuable experience to the team.

Rabiot has expressed his desire to play for a club participating in the Champions League. While Newcastle is currently part of the competition, their progress for next season is uncertain. This factor may influence Rabiot’s decision regarding a potential move to Newcastle.

The situation surrounding Rabiot’s future remains fluid, and it will be interesting to see how the negotiations unfold as the transfer window progresses.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a fine player, but we have left it too late to offer him a new deal and he seems to be on his way out of Turin.

We have to spend more time working on signing another player who will replace him and other outgoing players.