Javi Guerra is emerging as the latest Spanish talent on the radar of top clubs across European football.

The midfielder, hailing from Valencia’s renowned youth academy, has quickly established himself as one of their most promising graduates.

His impressive performances in the early stages of his career have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus and several other clubs closely monitoring his progress.

Juventus, in particular, are keen on bolstering their squad with young talents who offer long-term potential, making the 20-year-old Guerra an appealing prospect for them.

However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, several clubs, including Newcastle United, have also expressed interest in acquiring Guerra’s services.

Premier League clubs are known for their willingness to invest significant sums, and the report suggests that Newcastle United is currently leading the race to secure Guerra’s signature, with Juventus trailing behind.

Juve FC Says

Spain is a production hub for midfield talents, and there is a good chance that Guerra will develop into a world-class player like Xavi Hernandez.

Now is a good time for us to add him to our squad before he becomes too big or move to one of the top Spanish sides.