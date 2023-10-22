Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Dani Ceballos as one of their potential new midfield additions. The Bianconeri have faced the loss of midfielders like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to bans, and they are actively seeking new additions to strengthen their squad.

Numerous names have been linked to Juventus, and the latest target is Ceballos, who could potentially leave Real Madrid for the right price.

Juve is evaluating its options for the January transfer window, considering whether to pursue loan deals or permanent signings. Ceballos is currently on their radar, as reported by Tuttojuve.

However, the report also suggests that Newcastle United has expressed interest in the Spanish midfielder, and the Premier League club could be competitive in securing his signature. They are reportedly willing to offer a substantial fee to bring him back to England, where he previously played for Arsenal.

Juve FC Says

Ceballos had a good time in the Premier League and that experience means he can do well outside of Spain.

However, we have to be sure he will fit into our plans at the Allianz Stadium before we can add him to our group.