Juventus and Newcastle United find themselves in a battle for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the Englishman seeks a new club.

Phillips is currently out of favour at City, and the Premier League champions are eager for him to secure a new home. While City is open to the possibility of sending him on loan to Juventus for the second half of the season, Newcastle has entered the race for his signature.

Newcastle, having lost Sandro Tonali to a worldwide ban until the end of the season, is keen on Phillips as a replacement during Tonali’s absence. Despite being a strong contender for Phillips, the Premier League side is facing difficulties in finalising the deal.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Newcastle has Financial Fair Play concerns, limiting them to a loan move for Phillips. However, Manchester City prefers not to loan him to a direct rival and would rather sell him outright. The conflicting interests are creating a challenge in securing a resolution for Phillips’ future.

Juve FC Says

Newcastle’s problems should make it easier for us to add Phillips to our squad, but we may also struggle to pay his wages.

This will be a stumbling block for us as well unless City agrees to pay most of his salary.