Newcastle United has joined Juventus in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips after they lost Sandro Tonali.

Phillips is looking to leave Manchester City on loan in January to secure more playing time and improve his chances of representing England at Euro 2024.

Juventus sees this as an opportunity to temporarily add a top midfielder to their squad for the second half of the season, especially after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to suspensions. Phillips is considered an important signing by Juve.

However, according to Football Italia, Newcastle United is also showing interest in signing the former Leeds United player.

The report suggests that the Magpies are in the market to sign a new midfielder following Sandro Tonali’s suspension, who was their primary signing during the summer and is now banned for the rest of the season.

Juve FC Says

Newcastle United is seen as a direct rival by City and that could be a good thing for us in this race.

Considering that we are not even in the Champions League, the Premier League champions might consider it safer for us to sign the midfielder for the second half of the term rather than Newcastle.