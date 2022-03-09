Newcastle United joins the race for Juventus target

Juventus could miss out on the signature of Antonio Rudiger to Newcastle United.

The Germany international will be out of contract at Chelsea by the end of this season if he doesn’t sign a new one.

He has been on the radar of several top clubs, including Real Madrid, in the last few weeks.

The Blues want to keep him in London, but the former AS Roma man will go to a club that meets his financial demands.

Tuttomercatoweb is now claiming that he might not even join one of the many top clubs after his signature.

It claims that Newcastle United has now made a serious approach for his signature.

The Magpies have a new owner and they are possibly the richest club in the world at the moment.

This means they can offer him a salary that he won’t refuse and that will make it hard for their other competitors.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, Juve should beat Newcastle to signing Rudiger because they are a much bigger club.

However, the defender’s reluctance to extend his current deal with Chelsea means he might go where the most money is paid to him.

If Juve offers him less than the English club offers, then we can forget about landing him.