Juventus are reportedly hoping that Dusan Vlahovic will secure a move away from Turin in the final days of the transfer window, with the Serbian striker understood to have been informed that his time at the club is coming to an end. Both the player and the Bianconeri are keen to part ways, but finding a suitable destination has proven challenging throughout the summer.

Vlahovic himself is believed to see his spell at Juventus as effectively over, yet the lack of concrete offers has complicated matters. Interest has been limited, and negotiations with potential suitors have not gathered significant momentum.

AC Milan and Newcastle Links

AC Milan are monitoring the situation and are said to be considering a move, but the striker’s high wages present a considerable obstacle. Juventus, however, would have no issue in completing a deal with Milan should the financial details align, although they are hopeful that additional clubs will enter the race.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle United may also become a contender in the coming days. While their level of interest has so far been tentative, the report suggests that the Premier League side could turn to Vlahovic if other attacking targets prove unattainable. Newcastle continue to assess options as it seeks to strengthen its frontline, and the Serbian forward is regarded as a potential solution.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Transfer Outlook

Juventus remain open to selling Vlahovic to any club, whether within Italy or abroad, as long as an agreement can be reached. The club’s priority is to move him on, thereby creating space in the squad and easing the wage bill. For the player, the Premier League could provide a fresh challenge, though a transfer to a domestic rival has not been ruled out.

As the window edges towards its conclusion, the situation surrounding Vlahovic remains fluid. Juventus are eager to resolve his future swiftly, with the hope that renewed interest will materialise in time to secure his departure.