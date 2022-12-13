Juventus faces a real prospect of losing Adrien Rabiot when he becomes a free agent in the summer as more clubs queue to make him their player.

The midfielder has entered the last year of his current deal and is having arguably his best season as a professional.

Juve sensed they might not keep him and agreed to sell him to Manchester United in the summer.

However, the transfer broke down after he couldn’t agree with the English club on personal terms.

Now he gets to decide where he wants to go and probably will choose the club that offers him the most money, which will likely be in England.

United and Arsenal hold an interest in him, however, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Newcastle United is the most serious about adding him to their squad.

The report reveals the Premier League side is willing to offer him a huge sum of money so that he can join them for free when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has arguably been one of our best players this term, so we expect clubs to queue up to add him to their squad, which reduces our chances of keeping him.