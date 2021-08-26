Newcastle urged to strike deal with Juventus for midfielder’s arrival

Newcastle have been linked with a move to sign Aaron Ramsey, and Steve Howie insists that they should request a loan deal with the Old Lady covering part of his wages.

The Welshman moved to Turin on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019 but has failed to make the desired impact that we had hoped.

Ramsey has shown his ability in glimpses but has continually had his form torn up by injury and fitness issues, much like his time in North London also, and is believed to be available for an exit this summer.

With Juve struggling to find a potential suitor at present, the manager has looked at using him as the base of his midfielder, a role now expected to be dominated by summer signing Manuel Locatelli, and with our side hoping to improve our current financial situation, we could well soften our stance on Aaron.

Steve Howie claims that the Toon should make a move to bring him to St James’s Park this summer, but they would need Juventus to cover part of his wages.

He told FootballFanCast: “Newcastle couldn’t touch him with his wages. He went to Juve on a free and if they thought we’d carry on paying £300,000 if you pay £100,000, then I suppose they could look at that.

“I think it would be amazing for him because playing in front of those fans is ridiculous. If he performed, they would absolutely love him.”