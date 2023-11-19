Teun Koopmeiners has long been on Juventus’ radar, but their pursuit of the Atalanta midfielder might face competition from Newcastle United, who has also shown interest.

Regarded as one of the top midfielders in Serie A, the Dutchman has been performing well for Atalanta, catching the attention of several clubs, including Juventus.

While Juventus has contemplated a move for Koopmeiners as part of their quest for new midfielders, they have yet to make a substantial approach to Atalanta for his signature. However, with Newcastle now in the picture, Juventus may need to expedite their efforts to secure the midfielder.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Newcastle is monitoring Koopmeiners as they seek a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is suspended until next season. While Atalanta’s asking price may currently pose a challenge for Juventus, the report suggests that if Koopmeiners becomes a serious target, the Premier League club is prepared to make a significant investment to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and will do a good job for us if we add him to our group.

The Dutchman might favour a move to the Premier League, where he will make more money, but we can change that by paying well for his service as well.