Newcastle wants to spoil Juventus' plan for Serie A ace

June 12, 2022

Giovanni Simeone has just entered one of the most important summers of his career as many clubs plot a move for him.

His 17 goals from 35 Serie A games for Verona last season have made him one of the hottest properties on the market.

Juventus has been circling the Argentina international as they look for a new attacker to add to their squad.

However, they have been facing competition from Arsenal as the Gunners have been on the market for a new forward.

They are not the only English club targeting the striker, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming Newcastle United has joined the race for his signature.

The English club has arguably the richest owner in the world now and they will splash the cash on new targets this summer.

If they move for Simeone, they will be keen to offer more than Juve can and that will make them favourites.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, a player shouldn’t choose a move to Newcastle over Juve, but footballers are loyal to their paycheck nowadays.

The Bianconeri will hope Simeone prefers staying in Italy and playing for a big club.

This will help their bid to sign him, but if he wants to try the Premier League, Newcastle is more likely to add him to their squad.

