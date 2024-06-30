Arthur Melo will be searching for a new club in the summer, and has reportedly attracted the interest of Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

The Brazilian signed for Juventus in the summer of 2020 on the back of a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old endured two complicated seasons in Turin, followed by a disastrous loan spell at Liverpool.

This season, he managed to reignite his career with a decent spell at Fiorentina. However, the Viola aren’t willing to spend 20 million euros to sign him on a permanent basis.

Therefore, Arthur will return to Juventus this summer but he’ll have to find himself new employers as Thiago Motta considers him surplus to requirements.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to free space on the wage bill by offloading the former Gremio star, and perhaps collect a small transfer fee in the process.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Newcastle and Wolves are the latest two clubs to enter the fray for the Brazilian midfielder.

They join Everton who have been recently linked with the player who failed to make an impact in his maiden spell in Merseyside.

On the other hand, the source believes a move to Galatasaray remains unlikely for now, with the Turkish giants unwilling to make a move at this point.

This season, Arthur contributed with two goals and four assists in 48 appearances with Fiorentina across all competitions.