This week began with rumors that Newcastle United were interested in signing Federico Gatti, which unsettled Juventus.

The Bianconeri consider Gatti an important player, though they are open to selling any of their current players for the right fee.

Given the uncertainty over his future under Thiago Motta, the defender may have welcomed serious interest from the Premier League club.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle United’s interest has quickly cooled off. They did not contact Juventus to demonstrate their seriousness and have now shifted their focus to other defenders.

As a result, Gatti is likely to stay at Juventus because no other club has shown genuine interest in adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Gatti was an important player for us under Max Allegri and would be eager to remain relevant under Motta.

However, the new gaffer will decide that, and the Bianconeri are eyeing a move for Riccardo Calafiori.

If they sign the Bologna star, their most likely starting defenders would be Gleison Bremer, Danilo and Calafiori, should Motta want a back three, which will still relegate Gatti to the bench.