Adrien Rabiot has caught the attention of Newcastle United and the Magpies are serious about adding him to their squad.

The midfielder is having arguably the best season of his career at the moment and has taken his fine form to the World Cup in Qatar.

His contract at Juventus expires at the end of this season and the Bianconeri is now at risk of losing him for nothing.

Reports have linked several clubs with a move for the midfielder, but it seems his destiny is in the Premier League, where Newcastle United is now leading the race.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Premier League side has been following him and they believe he is the right fit for their project.

They could get him on a free transfer in the summer, but the report says they are so keen they want to pay Juventus a fee to sign him in January.

Juve FC Says

It will be hard for us to keep Rabiot in Turin now and it is probably best for us to allow him to leave for a fee in the January transfer window.

He joined us as a free agent, which means we will not lose money if he also leaves for free, but it makes more sense if we can make some cash from his sale.