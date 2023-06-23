Newcastle’s Serie A plans could see Chiesa join them next

Newcastle United is reportedly on the verge of securing a sensational transfer for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, but their ambitions extend beyond just him in the Italian top flight.

Having recently qualified for the Champions League, the Premier League club aims to uphold the high standards they have set for themselves. While the move for Tonali surprised many, it appears that more players from the Italian top flight will follow him to Newcastle in the upcoming weeks.

According to a report from Football-Italia, one player on their radar is Federico Chiesa. The Magpies are enthused by the prospect of having the Euro 2020 hero in their squad and are likely to approach Juventus with a purchase offer.

Newcastle’s interest in Chiesa demonstrates their ambition to attract top talent and bolster their team with players of high calibre. The pursuit of Chiesa signifies the club’s determination to make significant moves in the transfer market as they prepare for their Champions League campaign.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our finest players, but every footballer has a price and we believe he can leave if his price is met.

Newcastle have the funds to table a huge bid for his signature and we should accept that, considering we need funds to make up for the loss of Champions League revenue.

There are other clubs interested in his signature, so we need to decide if he is for sale, then, we will be sure to get some offers for his signature.