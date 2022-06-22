After securing a historic promotion to Serie A, Monza are tirelessly working on bolstering their ranks ahead of the club’s inaugural campaign in the top-tier.

Naturally, the Lombardian side is searching for veterans who boast significant experience, as well as young up-and-comers who are available on loan.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Monza directors have a scheduled meeting with their Juventus counterparts, and they will probably enquire over the availability of Fabio Miretti.

The 18-year-old proved to be the biggest revelation at the club last season, cementing himself a starting role during the final stretch of the campaign.

At the moment, Max Allegri plans to maintain the teenager’s services for next term, and he will likely take part in the club’s pre-season preparations.

However, the outcome of the training camp could change the tactician’s opinion, especially since Miretti is competing for a spot in the first squad with the likes of Nicolò Rovella and Fagioli.

Juve FC say

Although Miretti has witnessed a meteoric rise to prominence, we have to remember that he’s still only 18. Even his fellow youngsters Fagioli and Rovella are three years older.

So while we’d all want to see him acting as a pillar in Allegri’s squad next season, a loan switch isn’t a disastrous idea by any means, especially towards another Serie A club.

Moreover, this would help Juventus maintain the services of the other two youngsters who aren’t willing to spend an additional campaign on loan.