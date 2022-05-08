Newly promoted club wants two Juventus loanees for next season

Nicolo Fagioli and Luca Zanimacchia are two key players that helped Cremonese secure a stunning promotion to Serie A this season.

Both players are owned by Juventus and the Bianconeri only sent them there to get more game time and become better players.

Having had a successful loan spell in the Italian second division, they will hope for a return to Juve and to be given a chance to perform for the Bianconeri.

Fagioli has played 33 games for them, scoring thrice and providing seven assists to help their push towards promotion.

Zanimacchia has played in 36 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists.

Both of them will struggle to play in Juve and Calciomercato claims Cremonese doesn’t want to lose the players that helped them gain promotion.

Because of that, they will hold talks with Juventus over the signature of these two players to ensure they remain with them in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

After spending time in Serie B, a stint in the Italian top-flight will help these two players become ready to play for Juve.

The Bianconeri will not need them in the next campaign and it makes little sense to keep them on the bench.

If Cremonese offers to take them on loan again, we should accept their offer.