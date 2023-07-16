Following an eventful campaign, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has announced his return to Juventus, joining the club’s pre-season preparations.

While the likes of Arthur, Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie have been left on the sidelines, the 23-year-old took part in a mini-match between the ranks on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the young player will most likely depart on a new adventure before the end of the summer.

According to Il Messaggero via ilBianconero, Frosinone are looking to bolster their ranks by poaching Nicolussi Caviglia from Juventus.

The Canarini secured promotion to Serie A after dominating the competition in Italy’s second tier. Nonetheless, reinforcement will be required to avoid an instant return to Serie B.

Therefore, the club has highlighted the Bianconeri player as the right profile to enhance the central midfield department.

The source claims that Frosinone have expressed their interest in Nicolussi Caviglia and should make a more concrete move in the coming days.

The midfielder is a Juventus youth product who made his way through every age class before reaching the Next Gen squad.

Between December 2020 and May 2022, the young man suffered recurring injury problems which halted his career progress.

Nevertheless, he bounced back in style last season while representing Sudtirol on loan. His impressive Serie B performances earned him a mid-season switch to Salernitana in Serie A where he found mild success.