After securing promotion to the top tier, the three newly-promoted Serie A clubs are looking for reinforcement in order to remain afloat and survive their first campaign amongst the best in the country.

Lecce ended the season as Serie B champions, while Cremonese finished as runner-ups and Monza joined them after winning the playoffs.

According to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, Lecce are hoping to bolster their ranks with three very promising Juventus youngsters.

The first name on the southerners’ wish-list is Filippo Ranocchia who impressed during his loan stint at Vicenza last season. However, the midfielder will find little space within Max Allegri’s ranks and will probably have to accept another temporary exit.

Then we have Radu Dragusin who spent the season on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana. Nonetheless, the young defender still has to improve his skills in order to earn a place at Juventus.

However, Lecce’s dream remains Nicolò Fagioli who was one of the best players in Serie B last term. The midfielder is hoping to stay in Turin next season, but the management will try to extend his contract before proposing a loan to a Serie A side.

On the other hand, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes that Cremonese are also looking to add a trio of Juventus players to their ranks.

The first is Luca Zanimacchia who already featured for the Tigers last season. The second is Matteo Brunori who enjoyed a prolific campaign with Palermo in Serie C. While the last name on their shortlist is Kaio Jorge who is currently healing from a serious ACL injury.