Nicolò Cudrig has caught the attention of Catanzaro as they seek to strengthen their squad and solidify their position in Serie B after achieving promotion last season, reports TuttoJuve.

While Cudrig is a crucial player for Juventus’ Next Gen team, he is not as close to breaking into the first team as some of his teammates. In line with their development strategy, Juventus has been proactive in sending their young players out on loan to provide them with the valuable playing time and opportunities needed to grow into top-level footballers.

This approach has garnered interest from clubs in Serie B and C, with Catanzaro now showing interest in acquiring Cudrig. The 20-year-old attacker showcased his potential by featuring in over 30 games for the Next Gen side last season and is eager to prove himself in a more competitive division.

The potential move to Catanzaro could provide Cudrig with a platform to further demonstrate his skills and talents, taking him one step closer to achieving his dream of breaking into the Juventus first team in the future.

Juve FC Says

We need our youngsters to develop into first-team material so they can save us some money and one way they do that is to go out on loan.

Cudrig has been one of the exciting players in our Next Gen team and we expect him to continue performing well on loan.

If he does well and develops fast, we could cash in on him for a good fee when he returns or send him out on loan again if he is not ready for first-team football.