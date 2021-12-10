Newly-rich Premier League club willing to pay 50m euros for Juventus’ target

Juventus’ attack has been very blunt in this campaign, as the Bianconeri struggle for goals.

The club has Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata in its squad, but they still struggle to score enough goals.

This situation has forced them to consider signing another attacker, and reports have linked them with a move for several of them.

Dusan Vlahovic is a top target, but he isn’t the only attacker they are looking at right now.

Tuttomercatoweb says they also want to sign Benfica and Uruguay star, Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Portuguese club in the last year and would likely leave them soon.

Juve isn’t the only club looking to sign him and the report claims they could miss out on his signature to yet another club.

It claims Newcastle United, who has more than enough money to spend in January, wants the striker.

The English club needs to survive relegation, and they are prepared to splash 50m euros on his signature.

Juve FC Says

Nunez has looked like the real deal in the Portuguese league, and the Champions League this season.

Signing him as an alternative to Vlahovic isn’t a bad idea, but the Serbian is a much better option.

He already knows the Serie A and would take minimal time to get going at the Allianz Stadium.

However, instead of Juve missing out on both strikers, the club needs to sign Nunez if he is leaving Benfica.