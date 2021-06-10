“Next destination is Turin” – Did Pogba drop a Juventus hint?

In this day and age, football sources have to keep an eye on the players’ social media accounts, whether they like it or not.

Whilst most of the posts made by the stars vary between silly and nonsense, sometimes a certain picture or sentence can contain a genuine hint.

When it comes to Paul Pogba, the midfielder remains one of the players who are always a part of transfer sagas.

The Frenchman was one of the most exciting talents in the world whilst playing for Juventus between 2012 and 2016, but eventually opted for a return to Manchester United.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner is apparently unhappy at the club, and has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Old Lady.

Pogba is one of the stars with the biggest following on social media, and his former teammate Claudio Marchisio decided to act as an agent for the Bianconeri, by crashing into one of the Frenchman’s posts.

According to Football Italia, Pogba took to Instagram in order to present his Adidas Pog’Pitch in Roissy, an area where young people can play football.

And this when he received a reply from the retired Italian midfielder, who said: “We need one in Turin too. Go on, come back, go on, come back…”

Marchisio was obviously urging him to return to Juventus this summer, and the Red Devils star left the door open with his own reply, saying: “OK Principe, next destination is Turin.”

Perhaps it’s just two old teammates acting playfully on social media, or maybe it has a little more to it.

At this point, we can only wait and see.