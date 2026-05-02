Juventus Next Gen’s David Puczka is targeting a place in the first team after participating in training sessions with the senior squad. The young midfielder has continued to make progress within the club’s development structure, attracting attention from key figures at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri regard him as one of their most promising assets and believe he has the potential to develop into a top player in the future. His performances at the youth level have reinforced confidence in his ability to eventually contribute at senior level.

Pathway to the First Team

Juventus see Puczka as a player capable of becoming a regular member of the first team in the coming years. The club remains committed to monitoring his development closely, particularly under Luciano Spalletti, who has shown a willingness to promote talented youngsters.

The manager’s approach has already benefited several players within the system, and Puczka hopes to follow a similar path. His recent involvement in training sessions with the senior squad represents an important step in his progression.

The club are satisfied with his development so far and continues to take pride in the growth of their young players. Opportunities to further integrate into the first team setup could arise as Juventus prepares for the future.

Ambitions for the New Season

Ahead of the 2026,2027 season, Juventus are expected to include several young players in their pre season preparations alongside the senior squad. This period offers a valuable platform for emerging talents to impress the coaching staff.

Puczka is eager to be part of that group, recognising the opportunity it would provide to showcase his abilities at a higher level. His ambition reflects a broader desire to establish himself within the first team environment.

As reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “Yes, it would be a dream to go on tour with them and make my Serie A debut with Juventus. It’s something you’ve dreamed of since you were a kid, making your debut with such a big club. It would be incredible for me.”

He also hopes to follow in the footsteps of players such as Kenan Yildiz and Fabio Miretti, who have successfully transitioned from the youth ranks to the senior squad.