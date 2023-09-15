Kenan Yildiz may have been unofficially promoted to the Juventus senior team, as he is not in the Next Gen squad for their game this weekend.

Max Allegri loves the teenager and enjoyed his efforts during pre-season with the Bianconeri first team.

In this campaign, he has handed the Turkey youth international his debut at the Allianz Stadium and expects much more from the player from now on.

Juve has ignored interest in his signature so far, which shows he is a player that they are counting on and his omission from the Next Gen side may be offering another sign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims coach Massimo Brambilla has not called him up for his team’s next game against Rimini.

This means the youngster will train with the Juve senior side and hope to be involved in their game against Lazio.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a top talent and we can all see that he is developing fast, so he needs to stay around established professionals for as long as possible.

As he continues to train with the senior squad, he will gain more experience and develop much faster than he has done in the Next Gen and other youth teams.