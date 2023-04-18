Next Gen get credit for the development of Barbieri

Several youngsters have come through the ranks at Juventus this season as Max Allegri shows he is a manager who picks his players based on merit.

The gaffer has previously been criticised for relying on experienced stars for his team but has given first-team debuts to several members of the club’s Next Gen team.

It competes in Serie C and serves as a gateway to players coming through the U19 side, so it is the step before the first team and Juve has significantly benefitted from opening that B team.

The latest player from that team to debut for the senior side is Tommaso Barbieri, who was in the team for the match against Sassuolo.

The versatile full-back is one of the exciting players in the Next Gen side and did well in the minutes he spent on the pitch.

Tuttosport via Football Italia has now praised the role the Next Gen team played in his evolution as a player.

They said the youngster is now “a mature player, aware of his own value because he has already proved himself against the best.”

Juve FC Says

The Next Gen side is such an important part of us now and we will continue to save money from buying players if it keeps producing good graduates.

Those who do not make the grade in Turin can earn good money when they leave the club.