Next Gen talent could step up as a replacement for De Sciglio

Juventus has lost Mattia de Sciglio to injury for the rest of this season and the Bianconeri will now turn to a Next Gen talent to fill the void.

Max Allegri has given chances to some top talents from the Next Gen side in recent months and one man who impressed when he played for the senior side is Tommaso Barbieri.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a top talent in the club’s ranks and has knocked on the door of the first team for some time now.

Football Italia reveals he is the chosen one to step up and fill the void left behind by De Sciglio.

Juve hopes he will be good enough to help them win points and the Europa League in the final weeks of the season.

Juve FC Says

Barbieri has been waiting for his chance to impress and would be more than delighted to play for the club in the next few games.

We know how much a first-team chance means to him and he showed some fine touches when he started against Sassuolo.

Allegri is one of the best managers he can get as he bids to develop further and it would be interesting to see how he performs.