As the transfer window approaches its end, Juventus remains determined to secure the departure of Dusan Vlahovic from the club. The Serbian player has struggled to adapt to Max Allegri’s playing style, prompting Juventus to seek a replacement for him, particularly in the form of Romelu Lukaku through a potentially significant swap deal.

However, Chelsea has displayed a lack of interest in such an arrangement, posing a challenge to Juventus’ efforts to offload the former Fiorentina forward.

In recent weeks, an alternative opportunity appeared on the horizon, with reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Juventus engaged in discussions with Al Hilal for a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, Al Hilal opted to secure the signing of Neymar from PSG instead, thereby eliminating the possibility of pursuing Vlahovic.

With this development leaving Juventus once again without a concrete avenue for Vlahovic’s departure, the club is left hoping that a new potential suitor will emerge within the final week of the transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Offloading Vlahovic has proven harder than we initially anticipated, which is surprising, but we probably can blame Allegr’s tactics.

He has not done well at the club, so it is hard to sell him to teams for a good fee, and our price will keep scaring them.