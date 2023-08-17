As the transfer window approaches its end, Juventus remains determined to secure the departure of Dusan Vlahovic from the club. The Serbian player has struggled to adapt to Max Allegri’s playing style, prompting Juventus to seek a replacement for him, particularly in the form of Romelu Lukaku through a potentially significant swap deal.
However, Chelsea has displayed a lack of interest in such an arrangement, posing a challenge to Juventus’ efforts to offload the former Fiorentina forward.
In recent weeks, an alternative opportunity appeared on the horizon, with reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Juventus engaged in discussions with Al Hilal for a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, Al Hilal opted to secure the signing of Neymar from PSG instead, thereby eliminating the possibility of pursuing Vlahovic.
With this development leaving Juventus once again without a concrete avenue for Vlahovic’s departure, the club is left hoping that a new potential suitor will emerge within the final week of the transfer window.
Juve FC Says
Offloading Vlahovic has proven harder than we initially anticipated, which is surprising, but we probably can blame Allegr’s tactics.
He has not done well at the club, so it is hard to sell him to teams for a good fee, and our price will keep scaring them.
3 Comments
Where does it state that Juve really wants to sell Vlahovic?
I haven’t read anything official next to rumours…
I think Juve is quite happy with Susan and I’m glad he’s staying!
The only person clamoring for Dusan to leave is Martin. There has been zero credible information stating otherwise. The fact that Martin now says it’s Allegri’s tactics that are hindering Dusan’s value is great! How about his tactics are also hindering his game too. How about the person to blame is Allegri for ruining every striker he manages. Nice commentary Martin. You can’t even keep your own storylines straight.
So true JohnG.