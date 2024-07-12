One of the players Juventus wants to sign this summer is Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Nice over the last few seasons and should have signed for Manchester United by now, but UEFA blocked the transfer due to ownership reasons.

Todibo is now looking to join another top European club, and Juventus is keen to secure his services for next season.

Thiago Motta appreciates the defender and wants to work with him, and Juventus has a good relationship with Nice.

The Old Lady has just signed Khephren Thuram from the Ligue 1 club and should not have problems negotiating a deal for Todibo.

However, for now, the defender continues to prepare for the new season at Nice, and his manager has responded to rumours about his future.

Franck Haise admits he knows some of his players will leave but insists he will use them as long as they remain in his group.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I know very well that in two weeks or a month there will be players who will no longer be here or who will arrive. For now, Jean-Clair is working well, he is very serious. He had a good first half. I have no problem playing him because maybe he will stay at Nice , we don’t know.”

Juve FC Says

Todibo could be a fine signing for us, and we expect the defender to push for the transfer before the window closes.