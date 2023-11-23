Juventus remains keen on acquiring Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, and the Bianconeri are in contact with his current club to negotiate a deal for his signature.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the finest in his role in Ligue 1, and Juventus believes he can deliver top-notch performances if added to their squad.

Nice has successfully retained its key players, but Juventus aims to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, with Thuram high on their list of targets.

The Frenchman has been progressing well and may be interested in joining his brother in Serie A.

Although Juventus is eager to finalise the deal promptly, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the Bianconeri may face difficulties as Nice insists on a 40 million euro transfer fee.

At present, this amount proves too steep for Juventus, and they will need Nice to consider reducing it. This stands as the primary obstacle and may potentially jeopardise Juventus’ chances of securing Thuram.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine midfield talent and he will do a good job for us if we add him to our group.

However, it does not mean we should spend too much on him because he does not have Serie A or much European experience.