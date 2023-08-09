Nice has emerged as the latest club to express interest in Koni de Winter as the Bianconeri diligently enhance their squad.

Juventus boasts a wealth of promising talents within their academy and Next Gen team, often affording valuable opportunities to some of their most promising players.

Koni de Winter, who had a successful loan spell at Empoli last season before returning to Turin, has garnered attention from Genoa for a potential transfer. However, Genoa’s sluggish progress in finalising the deal has created an opening for other clubs to potentially swoop in.

With this development, Nice, a club constructing an exciting and youthful team, has entered the picture. A report from Tuttojuve indicates that Nice has displayed interest in De Winter within the past few hours, in addition to their ongoing discussions with Juventus over Luca Pellegrini.

The emergence of Nice’s interest suggests the possibility that two Juventus youngsters, including De Winter, might join the French club during this summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

De Winter is in demand, which clearly shows that the defender is a fine player who will deliver value for us in this transfer window.

Juve has been working hard to offload players, so getting De Winter off our books for a fee would be an encouragement for our efforts.