Khephren Thuram is close to a move to Juventus, and Nice has confirmed this by signing his replacement.

The son of Lilian Thuram has been one of Juventus’ most important targets in the last three transfer windows.

He knows that the Old Lady and some top clubs want to add him to their squad, and he has no interest in extending his contract at his present club.

His contract expires next summer, which means this is the best time for Nice to make money from his sale, and they have agreed to sell him to Juventus.

As they prepare to conclude the deal, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Nice have signed Tanguy Ndombele as his replacement.

Ndombele was released by Tottenham after a torrid time at the Premier League club and has returned to France.

Nice believes he will be a fine addition to their squad, and his arrival paves the way for them to sell Thuram to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our radar for at least a year, and it is great that we will finally get our hands on his signature.

The midfielder knows what it means to compete for a big club like the Old Lady, and we expect him to work hard to earn game time and impress us when chances come his way.