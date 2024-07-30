Nice has conceded defeat in their bid to convince Jean-Clair Todibo to ignore Juventus and accept a move to another club.

The Ligue 1 side has entertained offers from several clubs for the defender, but he has decided not to speak to any other suitor unless it is Juventus.

After completing the sale of Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth, Juventus is now looking to make a move for the former Barcelona defender.

Todibo is happy to wait for Juve for as long as the Bianconeri want, and Nice wants the transfer to happen as soon as possible.

A report on Il Bianconero claims that after accepting that the defender will only move to Juve, Nice now wants the Bianconeri to wrap up the transfer quickly.

One reason for this urgency is that Nice does not want to be responsible for paying his salary in August, and saving those wages will help their finances.

Juve is now preparing an offer to make the move happen sooner rather than later.

Juve FC Says

Todibo will add more quality to our defence, and his arrival should make it easier for Thiago Motta’s team to keep a lot of clean sheets next season.