Juventus have seen their opening bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo rejected, but the Italians are still widely expected to land their transfer target.

The Bianconeri have identified the 24-year-old as the ideal candidate to complete Thiago Motta’s backline after missing out on Riccardo Calafiori who ended up signing for Arsenal.

The Serie A giants have already an agreement in hand with the French player is eager to join the club.

However, the Old Lady is still working on an accord with the Ligue 1 side.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Italians have made an initial bid for Todibo, but it was turned down by Nice.

As the source reveals, Juventus put 30 million euros on the plate between loan fees and the buy clause.

However, the French club is reportedly seeking more guarantees regarding the obligation to buy. In other words, Nice want to make sure that this clause will definitely be triggered one way or the other.

In the meantime, West Ham United are still lurking, hoping to pounce on a delay and overtake Juventus in the race for the former Barcelona man.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero believes that the deal could be imminent, as evidenced by Todibo’s omission from the squad list that will take on Lecce in a friendly at the Via del Mare this after noon.

The source considers it an important clue on the player’s future, which increasingly appears to lie away from the French Riviera.