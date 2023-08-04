Jean-Clair Todibo is the latest player to be linked with a potential move to Juventus as the club seeks to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Despite being a top club in Europe, Juventus is undergoing a rebuilding phase and is targeting players they believe will be successful additions to their team.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who previously worked at Napoli, has been monitoring Todibo for a considerable period and is now looking to bring the Nice defender to Juventus.

However, securing Todibo’s services might not be straightforward, as his current club has set an asking price of 30 million euros for his signature, reports Tuttojuve. This amount could be deemed too expensive by Juventus for the 23-year-old.

Yet, considering his age, Todibo has the potential to improve and prove to be a valuable asset for Juventus in the long run. Despite the cost, he is seen as a player who can enhance the team’s capabilities and provide significant value to the Bianconeri in the future.

Juve FC Says

We need to strengthen our defence after the club made Leonardo Bonucci redundant and Todibo could do a good job for us.

The Frenchman will come to the Allianz Stadium as an experienced player despite his age and, hopefully, he will quickly adapt to the demands of his new manager.