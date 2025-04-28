TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 27: Nicolas Gonzalez of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Kenan Yildiz during the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza at Allianz Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus attacker Nicolas Gonzalez reveals how Igor Tudor brought a certain energy to the group which was sorely missing.

The Argentine was one of the club’s biggest signings from last summer, but like fellow arrivals Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, he didn’t truly flourish under Thiago Motta.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has been confirmed as an automatic starter since Tudor’s appointment.

The Croatian certainly appreciates Nico’s hard-working ethics, and he’s been fielding him in various roles, whether as a wingback or an attacking midfielder.

In Sunday’s contest against Monza, Gonzalez was playing in a more advanced position, so he took the opportunity to cut to the middle and send an unstoppable long-range screamer to the bottom corner, leaving no chance for Stefano Turati.

This early opener paved the way for a timely 2-0 win for Juventus despite having to play with a man down for an entire half due to Kenan Yildiz’s dismissal.

Hence, the Argentina international was happy with the outcome, while explaining Tudor’s importance to the group.

“We put on a good display. The game became like this in the second half. We had to do more, fight, struggle, let’s continue like this because there are four games left that are fundamental for us,” said Gonzalez in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“The coach always wants us to use our heads. Every day. He never gives up. For me, he’s doing great things for the group, he is excellent, because we need that energy and positivity.”

The winger also offered his support for Yildiz who left his teammates a man down by elbowing Alessandro Bianco.

“We spoke with Kenan, especially during the break. He apologised to the group. I also experienced a red card some time ago. It’s tough when you’re young, but you learn from it.

“He’s a good guy, you can see, he didn’t do it on purpose, now he has to work hard and stay calm, and prove his worth on the pitch.”

Finally, Gonzalez is excited about next weekend’s direct Top-four showdown against Bologna which will pit him against his former Fiorentina manager, Vincenzo Italiano.

“Yes, I know Italiano well, he’s ready to face Juventus. I know him. It will be a beautiful match to watch, they play good football.

“Whoever wants it more will win. Let’s see if we return to Turin with three points in the bag.”