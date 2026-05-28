Nico Gonzalez has no desire to return to Juventus, as he remains hellbent on sealing a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri bought the Argentine international from their arch-rival Fiorentina in the summer of 2024 for circa €33 million.

However, the winger endured a rough time in his first season in Turin. During Thiago Motta’s reign, he played second fiddle to Francisco Conceicao, while Igor Tudor deployed him as a wing-back, a role he considered too deep.

Gonzalez ended the campaign with five goals and four assists in all competitions, but his overall performance fell below expectations.

Atletico Madrid only willing to buy Nico Gonzalez at a discount

Last summer, the Argentine completed a deadline-day move to Atletico Madrid, who signed him on loan with an option plus an obligation to buy for €33 million.

The 28-year-old had to participate in 21 LaLiga for 45+ minutes to trigger the obligation, but he fell short due to injuries.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez endeared himself to Diego Simeone, who would like to keep him at the club, but the management isn’t willing to activate the option to buy. Instead, the Colchoneros are planning to negotiate new terms with Juventus, and they’re refusing to pay more than €24-25 million, including bonuses.

Gonzalez doesn’t want a return to Juventus

While the winger’s future remains up in the air, Luciano Spalletti was said to be intrigued by the former Stuttgart and Fiorentina star. The Tuscan manager believes he might be able to revitalise the player’s stint at Juventus, as is the case with Douglas Luiz.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gonzalez has already made up his mind, closing the door on a return to Continassa.

The winger is hellbent on extending his time at Atletico Madrid, and if a transfer to the Spanish capital proves impossible, he will ask to be sold to another club.

Therefore, Juventus can only hope to recoup the best possible transfer fee from the player’s sale and reinvest in a new signing.