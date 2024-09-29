Former Juventus star Nicola Amoruso has shared his thoughts on the club’s chances of winning the league this season, expressing his admiration for Thiago Motta’s team.

The Bianconeri have started Motta’s tenure in impressive form, and their fans are thrilled with the team’s performances.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in Europe, and their supporters are confident that the team is now in capable hands.

Despite a busy summer of transfers, Motta’s squad has been performing brilliantly, raising hopes that they could be crowned Serie A champions by the end of the season.

However, not everyone shares this prediction, as many believe Inter Milan is well-positioned to defend its title.

However, Amoruso is confident, and he has his reasons. He told Tuttosport:

“There are several factors that make me optimistic, first of all, Thiago Motta was chosen by a winner like Giuntoli and the way of forming the team tactically by focusing on the individual who must work for the collective by making himself totally available will work because the way he does it is very entertaining for the players, even if it requires concentration and sacrifice. And what is not insignificant, Thiago Motta won as a player and he carries this with him as a coach. In short, for me Juve is in pole position to win”.

Juve FC Says

Despite the changes in our team, we have maintained our status as one of the top clubs in the land, but there is still time, and we need to stay focused on winning one game at a time.