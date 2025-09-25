Dusan Vlahovic has developed into something of an impact substitute for Juventus this season, with the striker appearing more effective when introduced from the bench rather than starting matches.

The club had explored the possibility of moving him on during the previous transfer window, but no suitable buyers emerged, leaving the Serbian forward to continue his career in Turin. Despite this, coach Igor Tudor has consistently included him in his plans, and Vlahovic is now repaying that faith by finding the net.

Yet a clear pattern has emerged: while he has scored crucial goals as a substitute, his performances from the start have been less convincing, raising questions about how best to maximise his contribution. Juventus remain determined to extract the most from him, with the hope that he can soon translate his impact into goals when starting matches as well.

Amoruso on Vlahovic’s Struggles

Former striker Nicola Amoruso has offered insight into why Vlahovic appears more effective when entering games later. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained:

“I see him as stiff when he starts, as if he feels too much responsibility on his shoulders. He really struggles to get into the flow of play. As a substitute, however, he’s more relaxed and inspired. In those situations, the limited time available makes him feel freer to try his luck.”

Amoruso’s perspective highlights the psychological element of Vlahovic’s game, suggesting that the pressure of starting weighs more heavily on him than the freedom of playing with less expectation as a substitute.

Finding Balance for the Future

Vlahovic’s current role as an impact substitute has been valuable for Juventus, but his long-term success at the club will depend on whether he can adapt and deliver consistently from the first whistle. For a striker of his calibre and reputation, the expectation remains that he should be able to lead the line effectively throughout a full match.

The challenge for both player and club lies in finding the right balance, ensuring that his confidence is nurtured while gradually easing the pressure that appears to hinder him as a starter. Should he succeed in doing so, Juventus would have not only a decisive substitute but also a reliable first-choice striker capable of delivering across all competitions.