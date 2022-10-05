Nicola Legrottaglie explains where Bremer must improve

The former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie has spoken about the Bianconeri summer signing, Gleison Bremer, and advised him on some improvements needed in his game.

The Brazilian moved to Juve as the top defender in Serie A in the summer.

He had made his name on the books of Torino in the competition, but Juve is a much bigger club.

Yet he has been a regular for the Bianconeri so far, and he has a role to play in how the team has performed.

Legrottaglie admits he is a good defender and has done well as a Juve player, but he adds where the defender needs to improve.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is an excellent player. He has perfect characteristics for a waiting kick but also for playing with a higher center of gravity. Sometimes I think he needs to be guided on how to read certain situation, still some time to see it precisely. It is as if he still does not know how to move in some cases. Perhaps he still feels Juric’s influence. Over time, however, he will refine these defects well and will understand better and better how to play in the Juventus defense.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the finest defenders around, and he has not looked out of place at Juve.

However, the best players never stop developing, and we expect him to have shortcomings.

If he takes this advice, he would improve on this part of his game.