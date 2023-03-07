Nicola Legrottaglie says Vlahovic is demanding too much from himself

Former Juventus centre-back Nicola Legrottaglie believes Dusan Vlahovic is probably too hard on himself, which is why he is struggling.

The striker missed some parts of this season through injury, but the goals haven’t come as expected since he returned to full fitness.

This has made some fans worry and he also should be bothered, considering he is not doing as well as he did while at Fiorentina.

Juve has several accomplished attacking players, but the Serbian is a key member of their squad and Legrottaglie suggests he needs to be more relaxed and not be too hard on himself.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus has very good possibilities, but will mainly depend on Chiesa, Pogba and Di Maria. We don’t consider Vlahovic because he depends on the three. Vlahovic’s problem for me, in addition to his personality that is hindering him a little, is that he is demanding too much of himself. I had the doubt that too many responsibilities had been loaded on my shoulders, now all this is coming out.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic knows he is at a top club and should deliver better performances, which could be why he demands so much from himself.

The striker gets help from the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik, but he is the most expensive of all our strikers, so he should be the best-performing among them.