Juventus has been without one of its standout players, Nicolas Gonzalez, for the last eight matches due to an injury he sustained in the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. Gonzalez had been in excellent form before his injury, showcasing his abilities as a pivotal player on the wing for Juve. His absence created an opportunity for Francisco Conceicao, who has stepped in and performed admirably in Gonzalez’s stead. Despite Conceicao’s contributions, Gonzalez’s return would bring another level of quality and depth to the team, something Juventus has sorely missed over the past few weeks.

Supporters of the Bianconeri are eager to see Gonzalez back on the field, especially as the team prepares for a crucial run of fixtures following the international break. According to Tuttojuve, there is optimism within the club that Gonzalez will be fit enough to participate in their first game back, a high-stakes matchup against AC Milan. This potential return would be a significant boost for Juve, as they look to strengthen their position in Serie A and make an impact in their remaining Champions League games.

Juventus sent many of its players off on international duty during this break, and they’ll be hoping that none return with injuries, as they cannot afford any more disruptions to their squad. Gonzalez’s recovery timeline aligns well with the break, allowing him to continue rehabilitation without the pressure of missing more matches. His anticipated return against AC Milan would allow Juventus to bring fresh energy and attacking options to the field.

While Conceicao has performed well in Gonzalez’s absence, adding another skilled winger back into the mix will give manager Thiago Motta greater flexibility in his lineup choices and tactical options. Juve’s recent performances have shown resilience, but the addition of Gonzalez could help them capitalise on scoring opportunities and increase their attacking prowess.