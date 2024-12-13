Juventus has received a significant fitness boost ahead of their match against Venezia this weekend.

The Bianconeri have remained one of the standout teams in Serie A this season. Despite being plagued by injuries to several key players, they have managed to maintain an unbeaten record in domestic competitions. This resilience has kept them well-positioned to climb higher in the league standings if the teams above them begin to falter.

Thiago Motta has struggled with an incomplete squad in recent weeks, as injuries have sidelined numerous players. However, there is good news for the manager. Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie have returned to the team, providing a timely boost. Additionally, Douglas Luiz has rejoined the squad, and Andrea Cambiaso could also be involved in the upcoming game against Venezia.

A report from Tuttojuve reveals that Nicolas Gonzalez is another player who could make his return to action. The report indicates that the attacker is fit enough to be included in the squad, at least as an option from the bench. Depending on the progress of the match, Motta might decide to introduce Gonzalez in the second half to provide an extra edge.

Juventus has sorely missed Gonzalez during the two months he has been sidelined due to injury. His return is seen as a crucial development for the team as they aim to maintain their impressive form and push for higher achievements this season. His presence, even in a limited capacity, could have a significant impact on the outcome of the game, underscoring the importance of having him back in the squad.