Juventus did not sign a backup for Dusan Vlahovic during the last transfer window, and they plan to rely on the injured Arkadiusz Milik as their alternative striker once he is fit.

However, with the Polish striker currently unavailable, they need to identify another player who can step in as a backup to Vlahovic.

While Vlahovic is one of the top strikers in Europe, he has struggled recently and could benefit from being rested.

With Juventus competing in at least four tournaments this season, they know that Vlahovic cannot feature in every match. As a result, Thiago Motta has been experimenting with Nicolas Gonzalez as a striker during training.

The Argentine is a skilled goal scorer and could provide valuable support in a central role if Vlahovic is unavailable.

Asked if he has been preparing for that role, Gonzalez said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Me as a Vlahovic assistant? We work on this every day too. However, in our attack, one plays on the right, one on the left, and one strikes. We have great players, the one who doesn’t start, is ready to come in from the outside and change the pace of the game. We’re working hard every day, that’s the idea”

Gonzalez is a fine goalscorer and could step up as a replacement for Vlahovic if the Serbian is not available to play or needs to be rested.