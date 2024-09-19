Juventus is once again in the race for the Serie A title this season, as they are every year, being one of the top clubs in Italy.

While they may not always be the outright favourites, many people include them in their title predictions at the start of each season.

This year, with a new manager and several new players, Juventus will need time to adapt to the coach and his system. Despite these changes, the Bianconeri are still expected to compete with Inter Milan and Napoli for the Serie A crown.

Juventus has proven time and again that they can remain in the title race until the end, and the expectation is that they will do the same this season.

The team will push hard to win the title, but what does Nicolás González think of their chances?

The Argentinian who just joined the Old Lady said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Juve for the Scudetto? We are Juventus. We can’t think about tomorrow. We live this moment and think game after game. That’s the idea. I don’t want to think about what comes next. It doesn’t work like that. To stay in good shape we have to think game after game.”

Juve FC Says

We can win the title, but we should not be preoccupied with that this early in the campaign.