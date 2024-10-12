Nicolas Gonzalez is progressing in his journey back to full fitness and hopes to play for Juventus again soon.

The attacker was injured during Juventus’ match against RB Leipzig and has been sidelined since then.

The club had been optimistic that he would make significant progress during the international break and return to training afterwards.

However, he is still unlikely to play in the near future, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb stating that he will not be fit enough to face Lazio and Stuttgart in Juventus’ next two matches.

The Bianconeri will need to prepare without him for those games, but he could potentially return for their fixtures around the 26th of this month.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez has had a good start to life on our books and his injury came as a huge blow for us, but we do not need to rush him back to action, that could cause a relapse sooner than later.

We have cover for him on the team now, so we can allow him to recover properly before playing again.

When he is at 100 per cent fitness, we can be sure that he would play a lot of games for us before he is injured again.