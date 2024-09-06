Juventus has reason to be concerned about the fitness of their players during this international break, as Nicolás González was substituted during Argentina’s win against Chile.

The winger, who joined Juventus late in the most recent transfer window, is one of the players Thiago Motta is heavily relying on this season.

While some players who changed clubs in the last transfer window were not called up by their national teams during this break, González was included in Argentina’s squad.

The attacker was in fine form during the match but was taken off after 51 minutes following a knock.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, it appears that González sustained an ankle injury. However, both Juventus and Argentina have yet to make an official statement regarding his condition, as the Old Lady hopes the injury is not serious.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is one of the players we are banking on, and we hope he will not suffer an injury that will sideline him for a long time.

He has yet to win a place in the starting XI, and it will be a huge blow if he has to spend some weeks or months on the sidelines because he might struggle to get into the team when he returns.