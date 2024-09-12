Nicolas Gonzalez appeared to pick up an injury in Argentina’s first game of the recent international window against Chile.

However, the attacker recovered in time to score their only goal in a 2-1 loss to Colombia in the next match, confirming he is fit and ready for the weeks ahead. This is a boost for Juventus, who are preparing for three games within a week.

The Bianconeri face Empoli this weekend, followed by a midweek clash with PSV, and then a crucial match against Napoli next weekend.

Things are getting serious for Thiago Motta’s side, and the former midfielder will need all his players fit and available.

According to Tuttojuve, Gonzalez has provided a timely boost after his return to action and goal against Colombia.

The Argentinian and other South American players in the Juve squad are expected back in Turin today. However, given the long flight back, it remains uncertain whether Gonzalez will be in good condition to start the game against Empoli.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez’s fitness offers us a lot of good, and even if he does not start against Empoli, having him on the bench is great news.

He could be involved in our other two games from the start.