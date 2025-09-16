Nicolas Gonzalez must play a certain number of games to trigger an obligation for Atletico Madrid to sign him permanently. Juventus are reportedly hopeful that this condition will be met, as the player is no longer part of their plans, which explains why he was allowed to move to Spain on loan.

Gonzalez Thriving in Madrid

Gonzalez has made a promising start to his time at Atletico Madrid, scoring a fine goal in their recent match against Villarreal. The attacker struggled to fit into Igor Tudor’s system at Juventus, which contributed to his inconsistent performances in Turin. However, in Spain, he is operating in a system better suited to his style, allowing him to showcase his abilities more effectively.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Gonzalez has started well in Madrid and has won over Diego Simeone. This is significant because the manager will assess whether he wishes to keep the player before the club’s board can finalise the loan as a permanent transfer. The player himself has indicated that he has no desire to return to Juventus, meaning his strong performances are likely to continue as he works to secure a permanent place at Atletico.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

Juventus’ Perspective and Future Plans

Juventus have moved on following the permanent signing of Edon Zhegrova and may seek another solution if Gonzalez were to return from Spain. The club have made it clear that Gonzalez no longer has a role in their squad, and they are focused on other options to strengthen their team. From Juventus’ perspective, a permanent transfer to Atletico would be a satisfactory resolution for all parties involved.

Gonzalez’s situation illustrates the importance of matching a player’s abilities with the tactical system of a club. While he struggled to find form under Tudor at Juventus, he has already begun to demonstrate his value at Atletico Madrid. His continued development in Spain could secure him a permanent move and allow Juventus to concentrate on players who fit their current plans. Fans and management alike will be hoping that he remains in Madrid, enabling him to flourish in an environment that complements his skills.