Nicolas González was expected to complete a permanent move to Atlético Madrid this summer for €35m if the Spanish side were satisfied with his performances after spending the season on loan from Juventus.

The winger featured in many of their matches during the campaign, and Juventus were confident that the move would become permanent. However, he did not trigger the clause that would have automatically turned the agreement into an obligation to buy.

As a result, Atlético Madrid are under no obligation to complete the transfer, although they remain interested in keeping him at the club. The situation has now become more complicated as discussions continue between the two sides regarding his future.

Atlético Madrid seek a new agreement

With the original conditions not met, Atlético reportedly want Juventus to either retain the player or accept a lower transfer fee in order to complete a permanent deal.

The Spanish club value González and would like him to remain in their squad, but they are unwilling to proceed under the terms that were initially expected at the start of the loan arrangement.

Luciano Spalletti is open to working with the winger, so if he returns to Turin, he would likely receive playing opportunities under a manager who is prepared to trust him and include him in his plans for the future.

Player prefers to remain in Spain

However, González is reportedly not interested in returning to Juventus. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine has informed the Bianconeri that he does not want to return to Turin following the end of his loan spell.

He is said to prefer that Juventus and Atlético reach an agreement that allows him to remain in Spain permanently. If such an agreement cannot be reached, he would rather explore other opportunities than return to Juventus.

The situation now leaves Juventus needing to find a solution as quickly as possible. The club would prefer to resolve the matter before the World Cup begins so that all parties involved can focus fully on the tournament without uncertainty surrounding the player’s future. With discussions expected to continue in the coming weeks, a final decision is likely to become a priority for everyone concerned.